Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat was up 10.5 cents at $6.33 a bushel. May. oats lost 2.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $12.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 2.27 cents at $2.52 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 1.65 cents at $3.70 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.03 cent at $.91 a pound.

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