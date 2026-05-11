Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was down 1 cent at $6.07 a bushel. May. oats gained 4.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 2.75 cents at $11.97 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.53 cent at $2.49 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.65 cent at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.13 cent at $.91 a pound.

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