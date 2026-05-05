Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.74 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 4 cents at $6.33 a bushel. May. oats was off 6.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 7.75 cents at $12.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.25 cents at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 1.17 cents at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.03 cent at $.92 a pound.

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