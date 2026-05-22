Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.62 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 2.5 cents at $6.50 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.27 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.75 cents at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.47 cent at $.96 a pound.

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