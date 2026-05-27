Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 1 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 1 cent at $6.37 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $11.86 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $2.48 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.95 cent at $3.50 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.12 cent at $.96 a pound.

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