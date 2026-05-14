Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 11.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 11.5 cents at $4.68 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 14.75 cents at $6.58 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.64 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 32 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 2.28 cents at $2.52 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 1.35 cents at $3.68 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.95 cent at $1.00 a pound.

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