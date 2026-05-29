Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 10.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 10.75 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 16 cents at $6.10 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 11 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 11.5 cents at $11.87 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 1.45 cents at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 5.15 cents at $3.49 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.72 cent at $.96 a pound.

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