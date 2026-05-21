Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2.25 cents at $4.63 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 13 cents at $6.48 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 2.25 cents at $3.59 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 5.5 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 3.43 cents at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 9.08 cents at $3.57 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 1.85 cents at $.95 a pound.

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