Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 3 cents at $4.70 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 3.75 cents at $6.69 a bushel. May. oats fell by 15 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 5 cents at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.83 cents at $2.55 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 1.68 cents at $3.69 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.05 cent at $.91 a pound.

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