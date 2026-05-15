Golf Entertainment Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Golf Entertainment Group Inc. (GLFE) on Friday reported a loss of $8.4…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Golf Entertainment Group Inc. (GLFE) on Friday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $5.67 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period.

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