Gold.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Gold.com Inc (GOLD) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.5 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Gold.com Inc (GOLD) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.06 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $10.35 billion in the period.

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