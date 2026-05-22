Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Friday reported profit of $93.8 million…

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Friday reported profit of $93.8 million in its first quarter.

The Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $2.56 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $198.1 million in the period.

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