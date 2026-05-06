Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $26 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

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