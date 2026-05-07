Gilead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.89 billion.

Gilead expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.05 per share to a loss of 65 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.