Geopark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.2 million in its…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.2 million in its first quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period.

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