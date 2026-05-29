Genesco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported a loss of $14.8 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.42. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.18 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $487 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.