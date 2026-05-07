Gen Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $512…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $512 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $973 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.43 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

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