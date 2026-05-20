GDS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $384 million in its first…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $384 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The company posted revenue of $488.1 million in the period.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.87 billion.

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