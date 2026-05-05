Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gartner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Gartner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 6:10 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $222.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up