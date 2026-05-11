FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a loss of $20.6 million in…

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

The Batesville, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

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