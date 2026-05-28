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Formula Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 28, 2026, 8:27 AM

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.6 million in its first quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.25 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $738.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

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