Flutter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $218 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $218 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLUT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.