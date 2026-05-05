Farmer Mac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.1 million.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.1 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.74 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period.

Farmer Mac shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $172.58, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

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