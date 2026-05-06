FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

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