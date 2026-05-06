Exzeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Exzeo Group Inc. (XZO) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.4 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Exzeo Group Inc. (XZO) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The developer of insurance technology posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.

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