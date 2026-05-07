Expedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Expedia said it expects revenue in the range of $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

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