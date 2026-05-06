Excelerate Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $433.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE

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