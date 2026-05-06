Equinox Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $310.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $861.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

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