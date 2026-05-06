Endeavour Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Wednesday reported profit of $64.9…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Wednesday reported profit of $64.9 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period.

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