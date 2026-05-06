Encore Capital Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported net income of $86.2…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported net income of $86.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $3.86.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $475.4 million in the period.

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