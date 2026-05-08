Enbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion. The…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $16.3 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB

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