Ellomay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 89 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $10 million in the period.

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