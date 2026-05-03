Earn Up to 185,000 IHG Points: Big Limited-Time Offers on Premier and Traveler Cards

You can earn a massive bonus when you apply for either of the personal IHG One Rewards credit cards by…

You can earn a massive bonus when you apply for either of the personal IHG One Rewards credit cards by June 24, 2026. We break down which cards qualify, how to earn the bonus and an alternative to consider.

Which Cards Offer This Limited Time Bonus?

Limited Time Offer: When you open the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, you can earn up to 185,000 points toward future stays. Earn the first 150,000 points by spending $3,000 within the first three months. You’ll also earn an additional 35,000 bonus points when you spend a total of $6,000 in the first six months. This card charges a $99 annual fee.

For IHG fans who don’t want to pay an annual fee, the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card also has an elevated offer. Limited Time Offer: You can earn a total of 125,000 points by completing both steps. First, spend $2,000 within three months of opening your account to receive 90,000 bonus points. Then, you can earn an additional 35,000 bonus points when you spend a total of $4,000 in the first six months.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Top Features

Both IHG credit cards offer valuable benefits that make this offer even sweeter.

— Automatic elite status. Receive complimentary Platinum status with the Premier Card and Silver status with the Traveler Card.

— Fourth night free on award stays. Redeem points for four-consecutive-night stays at IHG properties, and the fourth night is free. You can use this benefit an unlimited number of times each year.

— No foreign transaction fees. Avoid fees of up to 3% when making purchases outside the U.S.

— Annual spend bonuses. Spend $20,000 a year on the IHG Premier Card to earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points. IHG Traveler cardholders receive 10,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 each calendar year.

[Read: Hotel Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider These Cards?

The IHG credit cards are an excellent option for travelers who prefer to stay at IHG hotels and resorts. With 21 brands and almost 7,000 properties around the world, IHG is likely to have a hotel at your destination. Both cards have low or no annual fees and numerous benefits, which makes them easy to justify year after year. While these welcome bonuses are substantially higher than normal, make sure that you can meet the minimum spending requirements without going into debt.

Alternative Card to Consider

If you like IHG hotels but don’t want to commit to one hotel brand, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a strong alternative. It earns flexible points that can be used to book travel with many hotels and airlines, get cash back, or transfer to its 14 partners (including IHG One Rewards). Cardholders also receive generous travel and purchase protections that are hard to find in a travel card with a less-than-$100 annual fee. New cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

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Earn Up to 185,000 IHG Points: Big Limited-Time Offers on Premier and Traveler Cards originally appeared on usnews.com