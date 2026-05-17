Does Medicare Cover Botox?

Botox first became a household name for its ability to turn back the clock on facial aging. However, if you…

Botox first became a household name for its ability to turn back the clock on facial aging. However, if you are considering Botox for cosmetic reasons and expecting Medicare coverage, you’ll be disappointed. Medicare only covers Botox if your doctor considers it to be medically necessary treatment for a health condition, such as migraines or overactive bladder.

“Medicare does not cover cosmetic treatments like Botox,” says Susan Stewart, a licensed Medicare insurance broker in Muskegon, Michigan, and advisor to the Senior Citizens League. “It will only consider coverage for procedures deemed medically necessary, provided the (Food and Drug Administration) has approved Botox for the specific condition.”

[READ: Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: Which Is Right for You?]

Botox: Cosmetic vs. Medical Necessity

Botox (onabotulinumtoxin A), in controlled doses, has become widely used to treat both medical and cosmetic purposes due to hyperactive muscles. Botox temporarily weakens or paralyzes muscles by blocking the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter necessary for muscle contraction. The effects of Botox typically last three to 12 months, depending on the treatment and individual factors.

“It is believed that Botox alters internal pain signaling pathways and desensitizes sensory nerves near the injection sites,” says Dr. Hida Nierenburg, the program director for headache fellowship and the associate program director for the neurology residency program at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, New York.

[READ: What to Know About Anti-Aging Cosmetic Treatments]

FDA-Approved Conditions: When Is Botox Covered by Medicare?

While Medicare does not cover Botox for cosmetic use, it does cover Botox for the following medical conditions, which the FDA has approved:

— Cervical dystonia

— Chronic migraine

— Excessive sweating

— Overactive bladder

— Severe muscle spasticity

— Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ)

These procedures are typically performed as an outpatient procedure.

Cervical dystonia

Cervical dystonia is a condition characterized by involuntary spasms that lead to abnormal head positioning and neck pain. Botox blocks the signals in the muscles of the affected area to reduce contractions.

Chronic migraine

Chronic migraines are defined as 15 or more migraines lasting four or more hours per month. As a neurotoxin, Botox temporarily paralyzes muscles in the head and face and deactivates pain receptors in the muscles’ nerves.

To qualify for Medicare coverage for Botox injections for chronic migraines, you must be diagnosed with chronic migraines, defined as experiencing 15 or more headache days per month (with at least eight being migraines) for at least three months.

Additionally, you must demonstrate step therapy success, proving that you tried at least two other classes of preventive medications (such as beta-blockers or antidepressants) for two months each without adequate relief. Documentation of significant functional disability and a prior authorization from your provider are typically required to secure coverage under Medicare Part B

Excessive sweating

Botox treats excessive sweating by blocking the release of acetylcholine, the chemical messenger that signals your sweat glands to activate. To qualify for Medicare coverage, you must be diagnosed with severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis and provide documentation that high-strength clinical antiperspirants or other conservative treatments have failed to provide relief.

Coverage also requires prior authorization to prove the condition significantly interferes with your daily activities and is being treated as a medical necessity rather than for cosmetic reasons.

Overactive bladder

An overactive bladder causes a frequent and urgent need to urinate and can lead to incontinence. Botox prevents the bladder wall muscles from squeezing to help reduce the need for frequent urination.

For Medicare to cover Botox, the condition must be documented as “refractory,” meaning you have tried conservative treatments, such as behavioral therapy, pelvic floor exercises or oral medications (anticholinergics or beta-3 agonists), for at least 12 weeks without adequate relief.

Under updated CMS guidelines (LCD L35170), your physician must also perform an objective assessment at baseline using a validated scale, such as the Overactive Bladder Symptom Score. This documentation is required both for your initial injections and to justify retreatment, which cannot occur more frequently than every 12 weeks.

Severe muscle spasticity

Severe muscle spasticity is involuntary and sometimes painful twitching of the muscles. These contractions can affect movement and range of motion, and can significantly impair daily activities. Botox works by blocking neurotransmitters that cause muscles to contract and tighten and provides relief from pain and muscle stiffness.

Medicare provides coverage for Botox to treat upper and lower limb spasticity caused by conditions such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injuries.

To qualify for coverage, Medicare guidelines (LCD L35172) require documentation that the spasticity interferes with your ability to perform activities of daily living or causes significant pain.

Additionally, you must demonstrate that conservative treatments, such as physical therapy or oral muscle relaxants, were insufficient. Coverage for continued treatment is typically only approved if the injections demonstrate a “satisfactory clinical response,” and they cannot be administered more frequently than every 12 weeks.

Temporomandibular joint disorder

TMJ is a condition that causes your jaw to click or lock. It can lead to jaw pain and trouble eating and drinking. When Botox is injected into the jaw muscles, it helps paralyze the joint and blocks nerve signals that cause contractions.

While Botox is increasingly used to manage these symptoms, Medicare coverage for TMJ is highly restricted because it is often classified as a “dental service,” which Medicare generally excludes.

For Botox to be covered, your physician must provide rigorous documentation that the condition is a medical necessity rather than a dental issue. This usually requires proof that the pain is caused by a non-dental medical condition, such as severe myofascial pain or cervical dystonia affecting the jaw, and that you have failed a trial of conservative therapies like NSAIDs, physical therapy or splints. Because there is no National Coverage Determination (NCD) for this treatment, approval is handled at the local level and almost always requires prior authorization.

[SEE: Fast Migraine Relief: Hacks, Home Remedies and What Doctors Say]

How Much Does Botox Cost With Medicare Part B in 2026?

When the FDA has approved Botox for a specific medical condition, Medicare generally covers a portion of the cost.

If it is approved after a doctor deems it medically necessary, it is usually covered by Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans. Botox is typically covered under Medicare Part B as an outpatient procedure, with a 20% coinsurance after your $283 deductible.

Medicare Advantage (Part C) vs. original Medicare Botox coverage

[READ: Does Medicare Require Prior Authorization?]

How to Get Prior Authorization for Medical Botox Injections

Before getting approval for Botox injections, the following needs to be met:

— Documentation of medical necessity. Your doctor must document that Botox is medically necessary. Many times, they need to provide documentation that other treatments have been tried and were unsuccessful.

— FDA approval. The use of Botox must be approved by the FDA for the specific condition being treated.

— Prior authorization. In most cases, Medicare Part B or your Medicare Advantage plan requires prior authorization before the procedure can be performed.

Botox Cost

The cost of Botox treatment covered under Medicare is not fixed and can vary based on several factors, including:

— Dose

— Geographic location

— Medical condition

— Medicare Advantage plan

— Number of injections

— Size of the treatment area

There may be other costs that affect the price, including outpatient center fees or

auxiliary prescriptions (such as numbing cream or painkillers).

Check with your doctor or specific plan to determine your costs ahead of time. To potentially bring down the price, you can sign up for a savings card from its manufacturer or call them directly at 800-44-BOTOX.

Preparing for Botox Injections

Complete these coverage steps before your appointment:

— Understand the costs. Ask for a breakdown of costs, including the price per unit of Botox and any additional fees.

— Obtain prior authorization. Your doctor will need to submit for a prior authorization before the procedure is approved in most Medicare Advantage plans.

— Verify your coverage. Double check with Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan if there are any specific requirements that need to be met.

“It can be a lengthy process that requires thorough diligence on the part of the beneficiary as well as the medical provider,” Stewart says.

Bottom Line

While Medicare does not cover Botox for cosmetic reasons, the treatment will likely be covered for other FDA-approved indications, such as chronic migraines, excessive sweating and an overactive bladder.

Once it’s been determined by your doctor as medically necessary, you will need to work with your doctor to obtain prior authorization before scheduling the appointment. Botox shots are considered a procedure and are therefore covered under Medicare Part B as well as through Medicare Advantage plans.

Check with your plan to determine coverage requirements and associated costs. By ensuring that the treatment is medically necessary and meets Medicare’s guidelines, you can increase the likelihood of having Botox injections covered by Medicare.

Frequently Asked Questions About Medicare Botox Coverage

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Does Medicare Cover Botox? originally appeared on usnews.com