DLocal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Thursday reported profit of $42 million in its…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Thursday reported profit of $42 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 17 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $335.9 million in the period.

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