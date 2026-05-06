Disney: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $25.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.06 billion.

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