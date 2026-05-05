Dentsply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $880 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.1 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

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