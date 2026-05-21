Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.77…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.77 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $6.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.81 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $13.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.78 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.44 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE

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