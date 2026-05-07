Datadog: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $52.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $52.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $956.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDOG

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