Curtiss-Wright: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.2 million. The…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.2 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $3.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $913.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $867.2 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.90 to $15.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW

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