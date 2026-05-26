CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.2 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.14 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $309 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112 million, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

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