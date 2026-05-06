CSG Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.9…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.9 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $284.4 million.

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