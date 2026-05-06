Crane NXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.4…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $387.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.9 million.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.40 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

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