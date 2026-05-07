CRA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.1 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $201 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.3 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $785 million to $805 million.

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