Covista: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Covista Inc. (CVSA) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.6 million in its fiscal third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Covista Inc. (CVSA) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $487 million in the period.

Covista expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion.

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