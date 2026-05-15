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Cosan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 12:14 PM

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $300.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The bioethanol company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSAN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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