Copa Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $212.5 million.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $212.5 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $5.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA

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