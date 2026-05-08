Construction Partners: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.2…

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.2 million.

The Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $769.2 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

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