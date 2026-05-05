Commercial Vehicle Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $902,000.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $171.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $700 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI

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