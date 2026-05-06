Coherent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $191.4 million.…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $191.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.